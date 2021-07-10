 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
WATCH: Giant 3D cat on Tokyo billboard dazzles passersby

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

A gigantic billboard in one of Tokyo's busiest areas featuring a 3D cat that appears perched on a ledge is attracting people to take out their smartphones and snap an Instagram-worthy photo or video.

The realistic-looking cat in 4K resolution appears between advertisements on a 154.7 square metre LED screen on top of a building in front of Shinjuku train station, meowing at people walking by.

The billboard was organised by local businesses who wanted to create a mascot in Shinjuku to cheer people up.

Due to the quasi state of emergency imposed in Tokyo, the cat can only be seen between 7am (2200GMT) and 8pm (1100GMT), according to an official at Billboard management company Yunika.

