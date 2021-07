Sean Penn's "Flag Day" premiered at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The film features his daughter Dylan Frances Penn for her debut lead role in a movie.

The film also stars Sean Penn and Katheryn Winnick in important roles.

After attending the premier at Cannes, Katheryn, who is best known for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings", said she is "So proud to be part of Sean Penn;s masterpiece FLAGDAY".

The actress also treated her brand new picture from the red carpet.