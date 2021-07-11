A view of the land in Matta, Swat, which is no longer barren, as shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter, July 11, 2021.

PM Imran Khan expresses resolve to "leave a clean, green Pakistan for future generations".

Shares video of Matta in Swat, showing how barren hills in the area are turning green.

"Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa," says premier.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed his resolve to "leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations" of the country.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, posted a video clip of Matta, in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that barren hills in the area are turning green owing to the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in the province.

“Matta in Swat - Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah, we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations," he wrote.



The “Billion Tree Tsunami” project touted by the PTI-led government involves adding trees both by planting and natural regeneration. It was launched in 2018 and aims at planting 10 billion trees in five years.



Years of tree felling have reduced Pakistan’s forests to under 2% of its land area, one of the lowest levels in the region, according to a 2015 UN Food and Agriculture Organization report.

About 40% of the country’s remaining forests are in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the tree planting effort was reported in February 2018 to surpass its billion-tree goal, with 1.12 billion trees planted.

In August last year, PM Imran Khan said that the biggest charitable act a person can do now, when the whole world is ravaged by the effects of climate change, is to plant a tree.

His remarks came at a ceremony following the biggest tree plantation drive undertaken by the government, which aimed to plant 3.5 million saplings across the country in a day.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is among the top ten countries most adversely affected by climate change.

"It is our collective responsibility to try our best to make Pakistan a green country for the future of our children. These 3.5 million trees are only the beginning; this will be a constant effort," said the premier.

"These small children I see standing here today, we must do this for their future," he urged everyone.

"When a country resolves to right the wrongs done on God's green Earth, the biggest act of charity you can do is to plant a tree," he said.