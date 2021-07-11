 
Sunday Jul 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Faisalabad: 8 injured after roofs collapse due to heavy rain and windstorm

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

FAISALABAD: Eight people were left injured in Faisalabad after the roofs of different houses collapsed due to heavy rain and wind storm in the city, Geo News reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, several areas of Sargodha city faced power outages for several hours due to the rain. 

Per the report, rainfall is continuing intermittently in different cities of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Kamoke. 

According to the Met Office, Rain and thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are also expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper and Central Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there are also chances for heavy rainfall in Dera Gazi Khan, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Bahawalpur from Monday to Thursday.

