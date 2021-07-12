 
Monday Jul 12 2021
COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

COVID-19 situation worsening in Pakistan

  • Another 15 people lost their lives from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.
  • NCOC stats show 47,015 COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours, with 1,808 new cases being detected.
  • Coronavirus positivity rate stands at 3.84%.

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan, 15 more people died from the global coronavirus epidemic and 1,808 new cases were reported Monday morning.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center, 47,015 tests for coronavirus were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1,808 people tested positive.

According to the official portal, the country's positivity rate stands at 3.84%.

According to the NCOC, the number of deaths from coronavirus has risen to 22,597 across the country, while the number of people affected has reached 975,092.

During the last 24 hours, the most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, nine people died on ventilators.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan are 38,622 as of July 12.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active number of cases in Sindh are 15,998, in Punjab 17,058, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10,117, in Islamabad 1,752, in Balochistan 725, in Gilgit-Baltistan 665 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 700.

NCOC's stats showed that 913,873 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count. There is no patient on the vent in Balochistan and GB.

