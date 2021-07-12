 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship appears to be on a gradual pace of improvement, as per royal insiders.

According to a source from within the Palace, the two had a secret meeting during the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to the UK for his mum Princess Diana’s statue unveiling.

Per the Daily Mail, the father and son duo made plans of having dinner together alone to work out their issues.

"A nervous Charles was said to be 'dreading' the dinner—presumably in case he made some faux pas which could be misconstrued and repeated to the Duchess of Sussex back home in California," said the source to the tabloid.

That being said, there still seem to be no reports about what the outcome of the secret meeting was. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Meghan and Harry at crossroads amid 'tough choice' over Lilibet's christening

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian keeping doors of return open to Tristan Thompson despite split
Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

Tom Holland sends love to Scarlett Johansson on 'Black Widow' release

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film

'Call My Agent' stars counting down days to kick start work on feature film
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on the PDA while filming together in NYC
'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

'James Bond' actress Seydoux tests positive for COVID-19 before Cannes appearance

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest

Kate Middleton looks amazing as she enjoys tennis men’s final at Wimbledon with a special guest
Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final

Prince George appears heartbroken with Prince William, Kate at Euro final
Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release

Marvel makes pandemic-era record with 'Black Widow' release
Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby

Amber Heard stuns in black blazer at Wimbledon in first outing since she welcomed a baby
Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral

Mehwish Hayat shares cryptic post about love mood after her dance video goes viral
Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Latest

view all