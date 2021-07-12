Prince Charles sat down with Prince Harry for a ‘secret’ meeting over dinner

Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s relationship appears to be on a gradual pace of improvement, as per royal insiders.



According to a source from within the Palace, the two had a secret meeting during the Duke of Sussex’s latest visit to the UK for his mum Princess Diana’s statue unveiling.

Per the Daily Mail, the father and son duo made plans of having dinner together alone to work out their issues.

"A nervous Charles was said to be 'dreading' the dinner—presumably in case he made some faux pas which could be misconstrued and repeated to the Duchess of Sussex back home in California," said the source to the tabloid.

That being said, there still seem to be no reports about what the outcome of the secret meeting was.