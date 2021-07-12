 
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad Police arrest man carrying pistol outside Parliament House

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Islamabad Police officers arrest suspect who was roaming outside Parliament House with a gun in one hand and pistol in another. Photo: File
ISLAMABAD: Police arrested a man wielding a pistol outside the Parliament House Monday. 

In a video tweeted by journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, a man can be seen roaming outside the Parliament House, with a gun in one hand and a knife in the other. 

In another video tweeted by a user Hammad Balghari, the suspect (whose face is covered by a piece of cloth) can be seen gesturing to police officers standing nearby, with a knife in his right hand as he walks boldly in the middle of the road outside the Parliament House. 

After arresting the suspect, police said initial investigation revealed he is a 45-year-old man who lives in Rawalpindi's Chakri area. 

Taking notice of the incident, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani instructed IG Islamabad to prepare a report on the matter. 

Suspect not sound of mind, say police sources

Sources in Islamabad Police spoke to Geo News, saying that initial investigation had revealed that the suspect was not of sound mind. 

"The suspect had said he had come out [on to the streets] to save the country, as it is in dire straits," revealed sources. 

The suspect said Pakistan was about to disintegrate as a result of a conspiracy, added sources. 

Police sources revealed that the knife and the pistol seized from the suspect, were both rusty. 

"The pistol didn't even have bullets in it," said sources. 

