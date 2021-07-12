 
PM Imran Khan says preservation of mausoleums vital for religious tourism

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to participants of a meeting on the comprehensive development and management project of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh and the preservation, rehabilitation, and beautification of Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab, on July 12, 2021. — Twitter/PakPMO
  • PM Imran Khan receives beefing on development, management of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh's mausoleum and other projects.
  • CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib attend meeting.
  • PM Imran Khan has always emphasised on promoting tourism in the country. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday — describing mausoleums across the country as historical heritage — said the rehabilitation and preservation of such sites was very important for the promotion of religious tourism.

The premier's statement came as he presided over a meeting on the comprehensive development and management of the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh and the preservation, rehabilitation, and beautification of Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque and other mausoleums in Punjab.

He called for the formation of a comprehensive plan for the proper use of state lands around the mausoleums so that those could be utilised for hospitals and educational institutions.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Aauqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officials attended the meeting through video-link.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the project for preservation, rehabilitation and beautification of Lahore’s historic and religious places including the mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri, and Badshahi Mosque.

Late last month, the prime minister had inaugurated various tourism-related projects in Naran, where he also planted a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit

'Tourism alone can help us pay our debts'

The premier, on April 23 as he inaugurated the Kohsar University in Murree, had said: "Our tourism industry is growing fast, and social media has played an important role in that [...] Tourism is the future of Pakistan. We can pay all our debts with tourism alone."

He had said that Pakistan can earn far more from tourism as compared to exports.

The premier had said that since so many people visit Murree every year, the city gets overcrowded, so much so that people don't even find the space to walk.

"In view of the situation in Murree, we need to open more touristic spots in the country," he had said, adding that tourism will not only boost the economy but it will also generate employment for the local people and they wouldn't be compelled to move to cities to look for work.

