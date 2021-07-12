Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband reportedly felt a great deal of anger during the course of their relationship according to experts and was even made to feel like he was ‘something stuck to the bottom of her shoe’.



This claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Andrew Morton who admitted in his new book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, that Meghan’s ex-husband can “barely contain his anger.”



Mr. Morton told Express that Meghan’s ex was made to “feel like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe. The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.”