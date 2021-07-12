 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband ‘felt attached beneath her shoe’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband reportedly felt a great deal of anger during the course of their relationship according to experts and was even made to feel like he was ‘something stuck to the bottom of her shoe’.

This claim has been brought forward by royal biographer Andrew Morton who admitted in his new book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, that Meghan’s ex-husband can “barely contain his anger.”

Mr. Morton told Express that Meghan’s ex was made to “feel like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe. The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry struggling with ‘delicate balancing act’ over Archie
Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling

Heidi Klum recalls horrid moment she got dubbed ‘too curvy’ for modeling
Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'

Prince George deems Kate Middleton's football skills as 'rubbish'
Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'

Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'
Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Black Widow’s ‘self-forgiving’ storyline

Scarlett Johansson talks ‘Black Widow’s ‘self-forgiving’ storyline
Jake Owens mourns ‘sudden death of dog Slash in heartfelt tribute

Jake Owens mourns ‘sudden death of dog Slash in heartfelt tribute
Ariana Grande unveils honeymoon photos with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande unveils honeymoon photos with Dalton Gomez
Dwayne Johnson fawns over ‘majestic’ angry hawk: ‘Hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng’

Dwayne Johnson fawns over ‘majestic’ angry hawk: ‘Hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng’
Dwayne Johnson shows sneak peek of ‘Black Adam’ set

Dwayne Johnson shows sneak peek of ‘Black Adam’ set
Tom Cruise, rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon finals together

Tom Cruise, rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell attend Wimbledon finals together
BTS release ‘Butter’ jacket shooting sketch

BTS release ‘Butter’ jacket shooting sketch
Kane Brown, blackbear gear up for ‘Memory’ MV

Kane Brown, blackbear gear up for ‘Memory’ MV

Latest

view all