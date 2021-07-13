Kylie Jenner makes big revelations about her little charm Stormi

Kylie Jenner - in a new YouTube video - talked about bringing her 3-year-old daughter to the office over the years, saying she wants to surround her little girl with "strong women" in her life.



The 23-year-old beauty mogul said: "Stormi has such strong women, and men, in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to."

The reality star, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, added: "I think it was just a no-brainer for me and my mom and my team to just be surrounded by strong women."

The video features footage of Stormi spending the day at Kylie Cosmetics' offices, playing in her own room and adorably interacting with staff members. There are also throwback clips of a young Stormi in meetings while sitting on Kylie's lap.

"Kylie goes to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it," says Kylie's mom Kris Jenner. "She just absorbs it."

The 65-year-old lauds Kylie's mothering abilities, saying: "She gives me so much joy, watching her with Stormi. I've never seen anything like it. She's so patient."

Kylie Jenner reveals "being a mom has become second nature to me," as she outlines a typical morning with her baby girl, making her breakfast and getting her ready. She adds: "Thank God I have the best team in the world that helps me watch her."