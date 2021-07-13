Federal cabinet approves three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

People traditionally embracing each other after Eid prayers to greet each other outside of a mosque. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday has approved three days of holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha, beginning on Tuesday, July 20 and ending on Thursday, July 22.

The announcement was made after the meeting of the federal cabinet where several important decisions were taken.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed the media about the coronavirus situation in the country and said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had proposed five holidays but the cabinet has approved only three.

It should be noted that a day ago, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the prime minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

