Diana actress wants fans to help victims of domestic abuse

Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

The Crown actress Emma Corrin on Monday urged her fans and social media followers to donate money to a charity organization in order to help victims of domestic abuse.

Taking to Instagram, the actress who played Princess Diana in Netflix series "The Crown", shared a message from "Refuge Charity" which was released during the final of Euro 2020 tournament.

"Domestic abuse happens every day. Donate to help us answer ever call," the message read.

"Domestic abuse happens all year round. Football tournaments don't cause abuse," it added.

