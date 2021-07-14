 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Beyoncé returns to Instagram with a bang, shares breathtakingly beautiful snaps

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Beyoncé has returned to Instagram with a bang after a month-long break from the social media. The music sensation came back with a sizzling post that sent fans wild.

The Black Parade singer set Instagram on fire with a series of photos, showing her striking a pose in a strapless, multicolored Mara Hoffman dress paired with a micro blue clutch and strappy clear pumps.

Queen Bey accessorized the look with navy cat-eye sunglasses and statement gold earrings and rocked her locks in soft curls.

Fans went wild over Beyonce snaps with one writing in the comments: “SIS. Sickening.” Several more added: “QUEEN!,” while other fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

