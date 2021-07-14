 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Jason Sudeikis breaks silence on seeing Olivia Wilde quickly move on with Harry Styles

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

American actor Jason Sudeikis is breaking silence about his breakup with longtime fiancé Olivia Wilde and her relationship with Harry Styles.

The Ted Lasso star sat down with GQ and addressed his failed relationship with the Booksmart director and how he feels about the split.

"I'll have a better understanding of why [we split] in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said.

He went on to also comment on how Wilde moved on from very quickly with her romance with the former One Direction singer, terming the experience of seeing that as something you "either learn from or make excuses about."

“You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he went on to say.

Speaking about his famous ultra-casual-tie-dye-hoodie look that he rocked while accepting a Golden Globe this year, Sudeikis said: "I was neither high nor heartbroken.”

"I wore that hoodie because I didn't wanna [expletive] wear the [expletive] top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as [expletive],” he added. 

