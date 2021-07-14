Twitter rolls out new feature to make conversations more 'meaningful, safe'

Illustration — File

Twitter has recently announced a new feature to make conversations on the micro-blogging website more "meaningful" and "safe".



The new feature will give users more control over who could reply to their tweets.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Twitter stated that users will now be given the option to decide who will be able to reply to a tweet after posting it.

"All you need to do is tap on the ellipsis button at the top right corner of your post and choose the option that says: "Change who can reply."

Earlier, users could set privacy just before posting a tweet, but with the new change, users will now be able to change the privacy setting even after posting a message.

This change will not only limit unnecessary communication but also prevent harassment. Twitter has been redesigned for Android, iPhone and the Web.