Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’

Prince Harry recently got bashed by experts for having allegedly prophetic views on philanthropy for BetterUp.

The claim has been brought forward by royal writer Daniela Elser and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “The Duke is not doing this out of the goodness of his heart; this is not a philanthropic endeavour or they would have told us.”

“Whether he’s taking a pay cheque, he has invested in the company with his own new fortune, or has been given stock in the start-up, it seems highly unlikely Harry is doing this out of the goodness of his heart.”

She added: “No amount of dressing this role up in the flummery of PR speak or West Coast pep can quite hide the fact that this is not a move driven by a pure philanthropic bent.”

For those unversed, BetterUp is currently valued at £1.2billion and up till now has raised over £217million.