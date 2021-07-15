 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘harsh abuse’
Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘harsh abuse’

The palace has reportedly decided to remove Prince George from the limelight after his Euro 2020 appearance started major social media backlash and critiques.

The news has been brought forward by royal expert Robert Jobson and during his interview with Sunrise he claimed, “With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention.”

“Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh. He has been very popular but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit.

He concluded by saying, “They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”

More From Entertainment:

Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod
Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’

Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’
Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album
Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’

Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’
Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting
Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship
Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins

Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins
Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family

Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family
Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Deepika Padukone reaches 58 million followers on Instagram

Photos: Olivia Rodrigo spotted with new flame Adam Faze

Photos: Olivia Rodrigo spotted with new flame Adam Faze
Gigi Hadid's mother shares never-before seen picture of Khai

Gigi Hadid's mother shares never-before seen picture of Khai

Latest

view all