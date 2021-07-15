Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘harsh abuse’

The palace has reportedly decided to remove Prince George from the limelight after his Euro 2020 appearance started major social media backlash and critiques.

The news has been brought forward by royal expert Robert Jobson and during his interview with Sunrise he claimed, “With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention.”

“Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh. He has been very popular but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit.

He concluded by saying, “They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”