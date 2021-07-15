 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter is already a Bollywood music fan, reveals model

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is sharing glimpse at her life as a parent to 10-month-old Khai and her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the fashion icon revealed how she and Zayn take their daughter out for hikes where they play Arabic nursey rhymes or Bollywood music for her.

“She loves the birds, the animals. It’s nice to be outside after a long winter. She will one day definitely be on a horse,” said Gigi.

She went on to detail that the baby’s first visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History were filled with wonder and curiosity as she was fixated on the dinosaurs “with the same wonder she has for buildings, or cars and other big things.”

She also spoke about how Zayn noticed her “enthusiasm for their television’s screen saver, particularly the jellyfish” after which “Zayn had the idea, he’s like, ‘We should take her to the aquarium.’”

More From Entertainment:

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in

He's gotta have it: Spike Lee's Cannes cash-in
Britain's Shakespeare Company resumes stage performances after 18-month Covid break

Britain's Shakespeare Company resumes stage performances after 18-month Covid break
Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie sizzles in clinging top and skinny jeans amid romance rumours with The Weeknd
Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case

Britney Spears wins appeal to hire her own lawyer in conservatorship case
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look super happy after marriage
Simon Rex-starrer Red Rocket competes for top award at Cannes Film Festival

Simon Rex-starrer Red Rocket competes for top award at Cannes Film Festival

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott get engaged in Las Vegas: report
Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix

Meghan Markle to produce a new animated show Pearl for Netflix
Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo

Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo
Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes

Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes
Olivia Rodrigo at White House asks fans to get vaccinated

Olivia Rodrigo at White House asks fans to get vaccinated

Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display

Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display

Latest

view all