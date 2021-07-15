UAE makes NADRA-issued COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for Pakistani travellers

Image showing an aeroplane taking off while the sun could be seen setting in the sky in the background. Photo: File.

Pakistanis will also be required to get a NADRA-issued vaccination certificate before travelling to UAE.

Will also be required to get the certificate attested by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Pakistan.

The policy will come into effect from August 1.

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday issued new guidelines for Pakistani travellers and made it mandatory for them to carry a coronavirus vaccination certificate issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).



According to the new guidelines, Pakistani passengers travelling to the UAE will not only be required to carry a NADRA-issued vaccination certificate but they will also be required to get it attested by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Pakistan.

"It is mandatory to carry a UAE embassy attested vaccine certificate for COVID-19 issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) along with Counsellor Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, before travelling to the UAE," a notification issued by the UAE embassy in Islamabad said.



The policy will come into effect from August 1, according to the UAE embassy in Pakistan. The new policy will not only apply to ordinary citizens but even diplomats and their families will have to undergo the same procedure.





