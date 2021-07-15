 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Rs750 prize bond draw: July 15, 2021 - List of draw 87

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

QUETTA: The 87th draw for prize bonds worth Rs750 was held in Lahore on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1.5 million while three prizes of Rs500,000 each will be awarded to the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs9,300 will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.

The verified results of the draw will be updated on Geo.tv

The Prize bond draws are held by a committee constituted by the Central Directorate of National Savings and are open to the general public. The winning prize bonds are drawn through a manually operated draw machine (HODM), which is usually operated by special children in front of Committee members and the general public attending the draw ceremony.

The draw machine (HODM) is also checked by the general public before the start of the draw. The public may also attend the prize bond draw ceremony on the production of their original CNIC.

Prize bonds can be purchased and encashed in any quantity at all field offices of SBP BSC (State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation Bank), offices of National Saving Centers, and designated branches of all commercial banks.

