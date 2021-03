The image shows prize bonds of multiple denominations.

FAISALABAD: The 85th draw for the prize bond worth Rs200 is being held in Faisalabad on March 15, 2021 (today).

The first prize for the Rs200 prize bond is Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is reserved for five winning numbers.

Whereas 2,394 winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each as the third prize.

The results will be published on Geo.tv as soon as they are finalized by the Central Directorate of National Savings.