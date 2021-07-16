Kanye West has a blast with friends as Irina Shayk romance comes to halt

The father of four was seen attending a match together with his friends

Kanye West was spotted having a night out with his closest pals as his roamnce with Irina Shayk died down.



On Wednesday, West went to the International Smoke in San Francisco to watch the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.



According to sources, he appeared to be “relaxed and comfortable” while attending the game with his pals and was “smiling and having a good time” as the night went on.

“He gave a pretty powerful speech,” the source said, comparing the moment when West stood up and praised basketball player Chris Paul to one of his Sunday Service sermons.

About his relationship with Shayk, the insider revealed, “Kanye and Irina aren’t speaking quite as much anymore. She wants to remain friends and keep communication open, but she’s pulling back a bit.”