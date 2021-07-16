‘Furious’ Kate Middleton may never release birthday portrait of Prince George

 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Friday Jul 16, 2021

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘furious’ with the treatment her son received online and thus may choose to stop the release of his eight birthday portrait.

For those unversed, the barrage of hate against the 7-year-old began after he was photographed at the Euro 2020 games with ended up becoming a social media casualty.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Angela Levin.

During her interview on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat she was quoted saying, “There are rumours that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that.”

Even co-author of the book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret spoke to Sunrise TV about the recent slew of hate against the 7-year-old and admitted, “Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad, which I thought was very harsh.”

“He has been very popular, but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit. They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”

