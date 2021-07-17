 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and William's fallout intensified after Palace gor anxious over Sussexes whopping expenditures. 

According to writers Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett in their book Royals at War, the royal family was upset over Harry and Meghan spending  £2.4million of taxpayers' money refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

"Harry’s [spending] transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William," the book reads.

Elsewhere the authors claim, "The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth.

"Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world," Howard and Tillett added.

