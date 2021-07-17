 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 17 2021
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA announces special flights from Karachi ahead of Eid ul Adha

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

People getting off a PIA aircraft. — Reuters/File
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced it would run 20 special flights from Karachi in a bid to facilitate people seeking to visit places ahead of Eid ul Adha.

The national flag carrier, in a statement, said it would operate 14 additional flights to Islamabad and six to Lahore from Karachi — for which it will use Boeing 777.

To bring people back to the country, PIA will operate an additional 10 flights from Dubai, six from Doha, and two from Bahrain to Pakistan, the statement said.

"The flight operation from Gulf countries started on July 6 and will conclude by July 18," it added.

