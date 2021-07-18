 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

American music sensation Billie Eilish reiterated that she is ashamed of herself for using the offensive word ridiculing the Asian accent while she was very young. The 19-year-old singer revealed her feelings about her past.

Billie Eilish was referring to the two videos where she can be seen mocking the accent of Asian accent. The videos belong to her when she was merely 13 or 14, according to her.

Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

"It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the singer told Vogue Australia in a new interview.

"The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"

Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

Billie Eilish makes no bones about her embarrassment for having said things which she should have avoided. She said, "Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?"

"I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."

Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

Billie Eilish expressed the same thoughts last month also when she issued a lengthy note of apology for her fans. She said she was sorry after the five-year-old videos took the internet by storm recently.

"I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she wrote.

"This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.”

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she added.

Check out her latest release here: 


More From Entertainment:

Pilar Bardem, mother of Javier Bardem, passes away at 82

Pilar Bardem, mother of Javier Bardem, passes away at 82
Unusual actor Caleb Landry Jones wins best actor award

Unusual actor Caleb Landry Jones wins best actor award
French shocker 'Titane' wins Palme d'Or as Spike Lee slips up

French shocker 'Titane' wins Palme d'Or as Spike Lee slips up
New Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve wins best actress award

New Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve wins best actress award
Cannes fashion: The good, the bad and the plain weird

Cannes fashion: The good, the bad and the plain weird
Justin Bieber's lookalike - a celebrity son - takes internet by storm

Justin Bieber's lookalike - a celebrity son - takes internet by storm
Prince William ‘jealousy’ over ‘free’ Prince Harry laid bare

Prince William ‘jealousy’ over ‘free’ Prince Harry laid bare
Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report

Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report
BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event

BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event
Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'

Britney Spears' cryptic post points fingers at 'people closest to her'
AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes

AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes
Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Latest

view all