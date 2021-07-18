Billie Eilish again says sorry over past videos

American music sensation Billie Eilish reiterated that she is ashamed of herself for using the offensive word ridiculing the Asian accent while she was very young. The 19-year-old singer revealed her feelings about her past.



Billie Eilish was referring to the two videos where she can be seen mocking the accent of Asian accent. The videos belong to her when she was merely 13 or 14, according to her.

"It's really weird how the world can see every aspect of your life and reminisce about [it]. It's so weird," the singer told Vogue Australia in a new interview.

"The internet brings up things from everybody's past and I'm like: 'Don't you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?'"

Billie Eilish makes no bones about her embarrassment for having said things which she should have avoided. She said, "Like, do you not think about the fact that maybe you're embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?"

"I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."

Billie Eilish expressed the same thoughts last month also when she issued a lengthy note of apology for her fans. She said she was sorry after the five-year-old videos took the internet by storm recently.

"I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” she wrote.

"This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.”

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” she added.

Check out her latest release here:



