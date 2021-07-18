 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Reuters

Boris Johnson, UK finance minister confined to office work after COVID exposure

By
Reuters

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Files
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Files 

  • Health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Jonson and Sunak are taking take part in a pilot study that allows them to continue working from offices, and only self-isolate when not working.
  • Typically, anyone identified as a contact by the tracing scheme would be required by law to self isolate for 10 days.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak have been confined to office work and are undergoing daily COVID-19 testing after being in contact with a coronavirus positive person.

Health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID," a statement from Johnsons's Downing Street office said on Sunday.

Typically, anyone identified as a contact by the tracing scheme would be required by law to self isolate for 10 days.

However, the government's two most senior ministers will instead take part in a pilot study that allows them to continue working from their offices, and only self-isolate when not working.

“They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street," Downing Street said. “They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.” 

More From World:

Taliban say they 'strenuously favour' political settlement to Afghanistan conflict

Taliban say they 'strenuously favour' political settlement to Afghanistan conflict
Hajj underway as limited number of pilgrims arrive in Mina

Hajj underway as limited number of pilgrims arrive in Mina
UK health minister gets Covid ahead of ´freedom day´

UK health minister gets Covid ahead of ´freedom day´
170 dead in Germany and Belgium floods

170 dead in Germany and Belgium floods
Pakistan allows thousands of Afghans to cross into border town ahead of Eid ul Adha

Pakistan allows thousands of Afghans to cross into border town ahead of Eid ul Adha
Peace talks: Afghan leaders meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar

Peace talks: Afghan leaders meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation

Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID-19 misinformation
Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130
India bans animal sacrifice in occupied Kashmir ahead of Eid ul Adha

India bans animal sacrifice in occupied Kashmir ahead of Eid ul Adha
As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning

As flood deaths hit 20, Belgium to observe day of mourning
Video: Indian woman falls from ninth-floor balcony, survives miraculously

Video: Indian woman falls from ninth-floor balcony, survives miraculously
UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

UK court says govt took 'right decision' by adding Pakistan to red list

Latest

view all