Pakistan's active coronavirus case count nears 50,000

With 30 new fatalities, total death toll pushes to 22,811, National Command and Operation Centre stats show.

NCOC records positivity rate of 4.95%.

Pakistan's nerve centre in fight against COVID-19 reports 2,452 new infections.

ISLAMABAD: Another 30 people have died in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus epidemic, while 2,452 new cases have also been reported.

The number of active cases is nearing 50,000, with the current figure recorded at 48,850.



The National Command and Operation's daily data sheet on coronavirus from Monday morning showed that 49,503 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country in the last 24 hours. Of them, 2,452 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate stands at 4.95%.



The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has reached 22,811 and the total number of cases has reached 991,727.

During the last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, 21 people died on ventilators.



The total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan are 48,850 as of July 19. The active case count in Sindh is 19,655, in Punjab 17,178, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,168, in Islamabad Capital Territory 1,916, in Balochistan 1,962, in Gilgit-Baltistan 612 and 1,012 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.



NCOC's daily stats show that 903 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries in Pakistan to 920,066. There is no patient on the vent in Balochistan.

