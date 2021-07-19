 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new feature making conference calls eaiser

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Silhouettes of mobile phone and laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of the WhatsApp logo, March 18, 2018. — Reuters/File

WhatsApp is here with a new update that makes conference calls easier than ever before. The new feature ensures no one misses a group call again by allowing users to join video calls even after they have already begun.

Head of Facebook Will Cathcart took to Twitter to announce the exciting new update.

The feature was much-requested by many users who expressed anxiety on spontaneous group calls that had to be accepted or rejected upon receiving the call.

WhatsApp is aiming to make communications easier and user friendly as the pandemic is increasing distances. Joinable calls will reduce the stress of answering a group call as it starts and gives people the choice of when to join.

Joinable calls will allow you to become a part of the conversation at any time you wish. You can also drop off or re-join so long as the call is still ongoing.

A call info screen will allow you to see who is already in the call or is invited but hasn’t joined.

You can even join group calls later from the CALLS tab in the App. Simple select join and you’ll be part of the group call.

The feature is all set to roll out on July 19 and is available on Android phones running version 4.1 or newer.

More From Sci-Tech:

Explainer: Can we get rid of spyware Pegasus?

Explainer: Can we get rid of spyware Pegasus?
Watch: WhatsApp secures chat, media history with encrypted cloud backups

Watch: WhatsApp secures chat, media history with encrypted cloud backups
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is now on TikTok
WhatsApp: Can you now send messages without your phone?

WhatsApp: Can you now send messages without your phone?
Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker

Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker
Despite challenges, Pakistan's cryptocurrency boom shows no signs of stopping

Despite challenges, Pakistan's cryptocurrency boom shows no signs of stopping
US scientists create device to translate from paralysed man's brain waves

US scientists create device to translate from paralysed man's brain waves
Twitter rolls out new feature to make conversations more 'meaningful, safe'

Twitter rolls out new feature to make conversations more 'meaningful, safe'
Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

Richard Branson soars to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane
South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha

South Punjab to get first Amazon facility after Eid ul Azha
Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court

Won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy: WhatsApp to Delhi high court
Online grocery platform Instacart hires top Facebook executive

Online grocery platform Instacart hires top Facebook executive

Latest

view all