Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Prince Harry once again left the Royal Family shocked as he announced to release his memoir that will tell the “wholly truthful” story of his life.

They were reportedly “surprised” upon hearing the news, with one saying "oh gosh". Royal Family declined commenting about the surprising news and said that more will be said once the book is published.

The book will be a “first-hand account” of Harry's life so far and will see the prince touch on the “mistakes” he has made and the “lessons” he has learned.

In a statement, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful," he added.

Meghan's sweetheart Harry has been writing the book alongside ghost-writer J.R. Moehringer, and the as-yet-untitled memoir is being published by Penguin Random House.

