Jennifer Lopez shows off her grace in pink summer dress as she steps out in LA without Affleck

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans as she appeared in gorgeous pink dress during her latest outing in Los Angeles after swerving question about Ben Affleck romance.

The 51-year-old singer/actress looked flawless in a flowing pink summer dress, Valentino handbag and a diamante water cup.



The outing comes after Jen dodged a question about her romance with on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.



The Wedding Singer flaunted her beauty as she highlighted hair down with a white top with gold rings on her fingers.



She was on the morning show with singer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda to chat up the re-release of their song Love Makes the World Go Round.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who recently reunited, have been reportedly looking at houses together in the Holmby Hills, California neighborhood.