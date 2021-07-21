Marla Gibbs struggles with heat during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Reuters

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Marla Gibbs was overwhelmed by the scorching Los Angeles heat on Tuesday (July 20), as the five-time Emmy-nominated actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known to audiences for her role as maid Florence Johnston in "The Jeffersons," 90-year-old Gibbs was forced to abandon her speech as the heat became too much.

Members of Gibbs' family and ceremony organizers rushed to the stage to assist the actress before she left the stage.

Gibbs' daughter later emerged and assured audience members that her mother just needed to "cool down."

Gibbs returned to the ceremony shortly afterwards, giving interviews to reporters and posing for photos.

Legendary television producer Norman Lear, who developed and produced "The Jeffersons," turned out on Tuesday to show his support for Gibbs, calling her a "glorious woman."

"There's no place on earth I'd rather be than here at this moment to honor, to share, to love and continue to love this glorious woman, this glorious performer, this glorious comedian," Lear said in his speech.

Gibbs was born Margaret Theresa Bradley in Chicago on June 14, 1931. She decided to pursue a career in acting in the early 1970s after moving to Southern California.

After a few minor roles in films, she landed her iconic part in "The Jeffersons,'' which ran on CBS for 10 years brought her five Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Gibbs also starred in the NBC comedy "227" which ran on the network for five years.

