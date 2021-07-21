 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Britney Spears is ecstatic to be back in the driver’s seat.

A judge had approved the Toxic singer to hire her own lawyer to represent her in her conservatorship following the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer.

Days later the 39-year-old was given permission to drive again.

A source told People that she is over the moon over the latest development.

"Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive," the source said.

"She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now.

"She likes the court developments so far,

"She is very hopeful that her new lawyer will be able to end the conservatorship."


