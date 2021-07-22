Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Producer Scooter Braun has officially filed for divorce from his wife Yael Cohen after nearly a decade long marriage.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine that was quoted saying, “Their friendship is the best it's ever been, but they're taking some time apart to sort things out.”



The insider concluded by saying, “So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids."