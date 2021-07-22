Indonesian man with COVID-19 dons niqab to get on a flight

An Indonesian man with coronavirus boarded a flight from Jakarta to Ternate after wearing a niqab and pretending to be his wife.

The man, who has been publicly identified only by the initials "DW," boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate while wearing a niqab that covered him from head to toe, reported Daily Mail.

His wife had tested negative for COVID-19 so he tried to use her ID and negative PCR results to travel.

A flight attendant reportedly told authorities that she saw "DW" go into an airplane bathroom, then come out wearing men's clothes instead of the niqab -- a full-face veil with an opening for the eyes.

She notified airport authorities in Ternate, who detained the passenger upon disembarking from the plane.

Citilink is a low-cost carrier airline operated by Garuda Indonesia, the country's flag carrier.