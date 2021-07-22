 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Indonesian man with COVID-19 dons niqab to get on a flight

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Indonesian man with COVID-19 dons niqab to get on a flight

An Indonesian man with coronavirus boarded a flight from Jakarta to Ternate after wearing a niqab and pretending to be his wife.

The man, who has been publicly identified only by the initials "DW," boarded a Citilink domestic flight from Jakarta to Ternate while wearing a niqab that covered him from head to toe, reported Daily Mail.

His wife had tested negative for COVID-19 so he tried to use her ID and negative PCR results to travel.

A flight attendant reportedly told authorities that she saw "DW" go into an airplane bathroom, then come out wearing men's clothes instead of the niqab -- a full-face veil with an opening for the eyes. 

She notified airport authorities in Ternate, who detained the passenger upon disembarking from the plane.

Citilink is a low-cost carrier airline operated by Garuda Indonesia, the country's flag carrier. 

More From World:

Ilhan Omar wants Biden administration to set up special envoy to fight Islamophobia

Ilhan Omar wants Biden administration to set up special envoy to fight Islamophobia
US extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21

US extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21
Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza as ransom

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza as ransom
Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general
France makes health pass compulsory for all events of over 50 people

France makes health pass compulsory for all events of over 50 people
India's BJP urges converting historic Jinnah House into cultural centre

India's BJP urges converting historic Jinnah House into cultural centre
Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

Dubai creates artificial rain to overcome hot weather

France's President Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: NGO

France's President Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets: NGO
Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

Pakistan Rangers, India's Boder Security Force exchange sweets on Eid ul Adha

China's Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years

China's Henan province swamped after heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Fully vaccinated White House employee gets Covid-19 infection

Fully vaccinated White House employee gets Covid-19 infection
Covid cases surge in Asia as Delta wreaks havoc worldwide

Covid cases surge in Asia as Delta wreaks havoc worldwide

Latest

view all