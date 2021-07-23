 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't care about UK says royal biographer

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dont care about UK says royal biographer

Prince Harry and his  wife Meghan Markle don't care about the United Kingdom,  said royal commentator Angela Levin on Thursday.

She was commenting on a tweet posted by Matt Goodwin, an author and speaker, about Prince Harry's upcoming book.

"How interested are you in reading Prince Harry's book?"

Very interested 3%

Fairly interested 11%

Not very interested 15%

Not interested at all 67%," his tweet read.

Responding to his remarks, Angela said the couple doesn't care about the UK. She added, "It's America and the rest of the world that counts."


More From Entertainment:

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock
'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

'Dirilis:Ertugrul; Artuk Bey actor looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes Selena Gomez on her 29th birthday

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Kate Middleton, Prince William hit 13 million followers on Instagram as Prince George turns 8

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees

Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees
Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction
Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

Latest

view all