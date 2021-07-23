Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has been dating Evan McClintock for a while now but she rarely shares pictures with her boyfriend.



Hailie recently posted an endearing photo with Evan with a caption that read, "I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you."

Hailie, who is followed by more than 2 million people on Instagram, was the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's beef.

Eminem had dissed the Cleveland rapper after he had used inappropriate words for Hailie.