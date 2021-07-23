 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade has been dating Evan McClintock for a while now but she rarely shares pictures with her boyfriend.

Hailie recently posted an endearing photo with Evan with a caption that read,  "I rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you."

Eminems daughter Hailie Jade gushes over Evan McClintock

Hailie, who is followed by more than 2 million people on Instagram, was the reason behind Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's beef.

Eminem had dissed the Cleveland rapper after he had used inappropriate words for Hailie.

 

