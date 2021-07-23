 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about having discussions on race with daughter True

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Khloe Kardashian wants her daughter True to know the reality away from their 'privileged life'

Khloe Kardashian came forth sharing the significance of having an honest discussion regarding race with daughter True.

The mom of one said she is raising her girl to live beyond her privileged bubble. 

Speaking on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast, Khloe made her fans aware that she is “learning” and “trying” to do the best she can by being True’s mother. “...But I’m obviously not a woman of color,” shared Khloe.

She went on to add that she wants her daughter True to know the reality away from their “privileged life.”

“Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world,'" Khloe said.

“...I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that," the mom of one added.

"The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together...I have to educate her [True] as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concluded

