entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle to regret trashing royal family in Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Meghan Markle will soon realise that her urge to seek revenge will do her no good

Meghan Markle will regret throwing the royal family under the bus in her bomshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex will soon realise that her urge to seek revenge will do her no good. 

As revealed by royal author Tom Quinn on Channel 5 programme, "I think the problem for Meghan was that she was angry, she was upset.

“I think that she thought when she entered the royal family she could shake them up and they would love it, she would do things Meghan’s way."

He continued, "When that didn’t happen and she came up against what she saw as the forces of reaction it made her so upset that, that interview was her way I think the only way for her to get her revenge and put the case as she saw it.

"But I think later on she will think I shouldn’t have burnt my bridges to that extent."

Royal pundit Ashley Pearson agreed saying, “Some people might wonder whether or not Meghan may live to regret all of the revelations in the Oprah interview.

"Oprah herself said afterwards that she was surprised that Meghan said some of the things that she did," she added.

