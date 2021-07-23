Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her strong work ethic as well as its impact upon her career.

She got candid about it all during her interview with Yahoo Life and was quoted saying, “I grew up watching women who did it all.”

“I saw people like my grandmother, my mother and my aunt pursue their education while still being fashionable, while still showing off their curves, and working nine-to-five jobs.”

She concluded by saying, “I don’t think it is hard for people to believe women can do it all, because we are in your face every day doing it.”