Jana Kramer unveils news of divorce finalization

Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Jana Kramer turns to social media to announce the finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The star announced the news on Instagram with a post as well as a caption that read, “Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad?”

“But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came. My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids.”

Check it out below:



