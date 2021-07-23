Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office

— APP/File

KARACHI: A spell of moderate rain, coupled with winds and thunderstorm, is expected in different districts of Sindh, starting Friday, the Regional Meteorological Center Karachi said.



The rains are expected to continue till Saturday in different districts of the province.

Monsoon currents of light/moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh, said the advisory.

Under their influence, scattered rain/thunderstorms are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Nawabshah and Dadu districts today and tomorrow.

In addition, rain, coupled wind and thunderstorms, are likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin Thatta and Sujawal.

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of drizzle and light rain is expected along the coast.