 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
APP

Moderate rain likely in Sindh over next 48 hours: Met office

By
APP

Friday Jul 23, 2021

— APP/File
— APP/File

KARACHI: A spell of moderate rain, coupled with winds and thunderstorm, is expected in different districts of Sindh, starting Friday, the Regional Meteorological Center Karachi said.

The rains are expected to continue till Saturday in different districts of the province.

Monsoon currents of light/moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh, said the advisory.

Under their influence, scattered rain/thunderstorms are likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Nawabshah and Dadu districts today and tomorrow.

In addition, rain, coupled wind and thunderstorms, are likely to occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin Thatta and Sujawal.

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of drizzle and light rain is expected along the coast.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts

Pakistan Ulema Council calls for trial of heinous crimes in anti-terrorism courts
Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says

Noor Mukadam murder: PM has asked IGP to 'make no concessions' in probe, Shahbaz Gill says
Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday

Journalist Asad Kharal remanded into police custody till Sunday
PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent

PM Imran Khan promises referendum for Kashmir if it wishes to be independent
DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources

DG ISI in Beijing for strategic talks with Chinese officials: sources
AJK election: Here are the five constituencies to watch

AJK election: Here are the five constituencies to watch
Pegasus spyware: Pakistan asks UN to probe phone hacking of PM Imran Khan by India

Pegasus spyware: Pakistan asks UN to probe phone hacking of PM Imran Khan by India
Returning officers will not go missing on July 25: AJK CEC

Returning officers will not go missing on July 25: AJK CEC
Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid spike in cases

Sindh to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions from Monday amid spike in cases
'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI

'Heartbroken' Meera announces to join PTI
Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK

Last day of campaigning: PM Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto to address rallies in AJK
Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR

Karakoram Highway opened for all kinds of traffic: ISPR

Latest

view all