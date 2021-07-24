Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Hollywood’s newest power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making headlines ever since they were spotted cozying up together.



A source has now given a glimpse into their relationship, explaining what the dynamic is like between the two.

“They both challenge each other and balance each other out. Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” said the insider to Us Weekly.

“She really helps guide him through the world of celebrity,” they added, while talking about the Euphoria star.

Previously, a grapevine had told Us Weekly that the couple never wanted word to get out about their relationship and wanted to keep things strictly private.

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around,” the source had told the outlet.