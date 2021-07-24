 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Hollywood’s newest power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making headlines ever since they were spotted cozying up together.

A source has now given a glimpse into their relationship, explaining what the dynamic is like between the two.

“They both challenge each other and balance each other out. Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” said the insider to Us Weekly.

“She really helps guide him through the world of celebrity,” they added, while talking about the Euphoria star.

Previously, a grapevine had told Us Weekly that the couple never wanted word to get out about their relationship and wanted to keep things strictly private.

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public. They’re private when it comes to dating so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around,” the source had told the outlet. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox
Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report

Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report
Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet
Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt
Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre shares fear of being kidnapped
Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part

Scarlett Johansson opens up on initially missing out on Natasha Romanoff part
Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source

Thomas Markle ‘frustrated’ over being ‘blackballed’: source

Latest

view all