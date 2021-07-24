Brad Pitt tipped paps about cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had been in cahoots with the paparazzi to get themselves clicked in public

Former reality star Spencer Pratt is spilling some best-kept secrets about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

According to the 37-year-old, the former couple had been in cahoots with the paparazzi to get themselves clicked in public.

When rumours of their relationship first hit the tabloids in 2005, regarding Pitt cheating on his then-wife Jennifer Aniston with Jolie, Us Weekly had published a story that read “12 pages of pics that prove the romance is real.”

“I knew that Angelina and Brad Pitt set up their first set in the desert. [Us Weekly editor and Pratt’s mentor Peter Grossman] was in on the setup with the pap. He was there for the magazine,” said Pratt on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast.

“My two favorite fame hustlers are setting up their — pretty much cheating — confirmation … staged photos,” he said.