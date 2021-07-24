 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Prince Harry signs a four-book deal aimed to release ‘once his granny dies'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially signed on for a four-book deal, one of which is supposed to release once Queen Elizabeth dies.

The claim has been brought forward in a report by the Daily Mail and according to their findings, “The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing another ‘when his granny dies'. An impeccably-placed source in the publishing industry” claims.

For those unversed, Prince Harry announced his plans on July 19th 2021 and according to a statement by Archewell, it read, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—"

"I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

