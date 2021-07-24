 
Saturday Jul 24 2021
'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeths death

Prince Harry is writing a memoir about his life that will be published in late 2022, publisher Penguin Random House said last week.

Citing unnamed sources, Daily Mail reported on Friday that Harry had signed a lucrative four-book deal with a publishing house, which will see one of the memoirs being published only after the monarch dies.

Dismissing the report, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Prince Harry has only one book in plans and it is the one, which was earlier announced by the Penguin Random House.

Penguin Random House on Monday said in a statement that the "intimate and heartfelt" book will provide a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." 

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children.

The pair sent shockwaves through the British monarchy in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey when Meghan accused a member of the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and said her life as a royal had left her on the brink of suicide.

