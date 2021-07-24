Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently celebrated eight birthday of their son Prince George.

The couple posted a picture of their son on their Instagram account a day before his birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also crossed 13 million followers on the photo and video sharing app on the birthday of their son.

Their son's picture has been liked by more than 1.3 million people on the Facebook-owned platform.

It was one of the few posts shared by the royal couple that crossed one million likes on the app.



