 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
AFP

Italians throngs to protest Covid restrictions against unvaccinated

By
AFP

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Italians throngs to protest Covid restrictions against unvaccinated

ROME: Thousands of people protested in cities across Italy Saturday against the government´s introduction of restrictions on unvaccinated people as Rome tries to slow an upturn in Covid-19 infections.

"Freedom!" and "Down with the dictatorship!" chanted Italian flag-waving demonstrators from Naples in the south to Turin in the north, while rain-soaked protesters in Milan shouted "No Green Pass!".

The vast majority were not wearing masks.

The Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU´s digital Covid certificate, will be required from August 6 to enter cinemas, museums, indoor swimming pools or sports stadiums, or eat indoors at restaurants.

It will serve as proof bearers have either been vaccinated, undergone a recent negative Covid-19 test, or recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Business owners are expected to enforce the rules or face stiff fines under the measure adopted by the cabinet this week as it attempts to protect the slowly recovering economy and prevent further lockdowns.

A proposal to make the pass mandatory for travelling by train, coach or plane is expected to be re-evaluated in September.

"Better to die free than live like slaves!" read one placard held up outside Milan´s Gothic cathedral, while another in Rome´s historic centre read "Vaccines set you free" over a picture of the gates to Auschwitz.

Protesters in Genova were wearing yellow Star of David badges declaring them "unvaccinated".

Demonstrations had been announced on social media for Saturday in at least 80 cities.

The decision Thursday to make the pass mandatory for many activities saw a boom in vaccine bookings, up 200 percent in Italy´s smaller regions, according to Covid-19 emergency chief Francesco Figliuolo.

Italy, one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic in Europe, reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, and five deaths.

More From World:

Imam of French mosque dismissed for Eid sermon 'contrary to values of Republic'

Imam of French mosque dismissed for Eid sermon 'contrary to values of Republic'
To stem Taliban advance, Afghan govt imposes night curfew: official

To stem Taliban advance, Afghan govt imposes night curfew: official
Geo News team attacked during London Afghan protest

Geo News team attacked during London Afghan protest
Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead
Blinken to raise human rights with counterparts in India, says US official

Blinken to raise human rights with counterparts in India, says US official
Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support: White House

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support: White House
Rahul Gandhi accuses Indian govt of 'treason', demands inquiry into Pegasus scandal

Rahul Gandhi accuses Indian govt of 'treason', demands inquiry into Pegasus scandal
Indonesian man with COVID-19 dons niqab to get on a flight

Indonesian man with COVID-19 dons niqab to get on a flight
Ilhan Omar wants Biden administration to set up special envoy to fight Islamophobia

Ilhan Omar wants Biden administration to set up special envoy to fight Islamophobia
US extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21

US extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through August 21
Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza as ransom

Swedish prisoners take guards hostage, demand pizza as ransom
Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

Taliban seem to have 'strategic momentum' in Afghanistan: top US general

Latest

view all