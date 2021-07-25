Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson has finally addressed speculation of her ever getting back together with ex-husband Prince Andrew.



During a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess of York broke silence about rumours abuzz of her and Prince Andrew reuniting as a couple.

"All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now," she said upon being asked about her relationship with the royal.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she shared.

"We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion,” she added.

She also revealed that she is currently single and thinks the concept of dating during a pandemic is nothing short of a “nightmare.”

"I will say this: I feel very sorry for young people trying to date during this pandemic. It must be a nightmare! In answer to your question, there’s no one in my life," she said.