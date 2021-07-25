 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele's romance with Rich Paul confirmed after PDA-filled outing

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Adeles romance with Rich Paul confirmed after PDA-filled outing

Adele’s romance with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul has been confirmed after the couple was spotted packing on the PDA in their most recent outing.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Rich could be seen putting his arm around the 33-year-old singer and at one point appeared to stroke her back during their double date at a popular NYC eatery.

Rich’s feelings were apparent as he was snapped smiling from ear-to-ear.

The publication noted that the couple did not leave the venue until 11pm, indicating that they thoroughly enjoyed their time together.

The duo first sparked rumours when they were spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Adele was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.

It has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to "hanging out" with "a major pop star".

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children during UK trip?

Prince Harry didn't see Prince William and Kate Middleton's children during UK trip?
Princess Diana's 30-year-old niece marries billionaire Michael Lewis, 62

Princess Diana's 30-year-old niece marries billionaire Michael Lewis, 62
Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report

Kanye West living at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium: report
Fake Kimberly Kardashian, Kylie Jenner request unemployment claims in Detroit

Fake Kimberly Kardashian, Kylie Jenner request unemployment claims in Detroit
Rihanna enjoys date night with A$AP Rocky in Miami

Rihanna enjoys date night with A$AP Rocky in Miami
Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah

Sarah Ferguson supports Harry, Meghan’s decision to give interview to Oprah
Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Piers Morgan contracted Covid after Euro final despite being fully vaccinated

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Sarah Ferguson seemingly voices support for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s memoir

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated
Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again
Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Latest

view all