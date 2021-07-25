Adele's romance with Rich Paul confirmed after PDA-filled outing

Adele’s romance with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul has been confirmed after the couple was spotted packing on the PDA in their most recent outing.

In photos obtained by The Sun, Rich could be seen putting his arm around the 33-year-old singer and at one point appeared to stroke her back during their double date at a popular NYC eatery.

Rich’s feelings were apparent as he was snapped smiling from ear-to-ear.

The publication noted that the couple did not leave the venue until 11pm, indicating that they thoroughly enjoyed their time together.

The duo first sparked rumours when they were spotted at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Adele was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.

It has been hinted that the duo have been rolling in the deep for as far as May as Paul admitted to "hanging out" with "a major pop star".

